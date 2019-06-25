

A shipment of marijuana bound for Belgium was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles International Airport, June 13, 2019. (CBP/Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The third time was most definitely not a charm for individuals attempting to smuggle marijuana from California to Belgium via Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers flagged a shipment containing nearly eight ounces of pot hidden in 62 tins, during screening at the airport on June 13. The two parcels were shipped from West Hollywood.

"This seizure should remind shippers of contraband that Customs and Border Protection will never waiver in our efforts to intercept illicit narcotics,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s field operations director in Baltimore. “Our officers’ dedication and commitment to intercepting illicit and dangerous drugs are commendable, and remain instrumental in helping to secure our nation’s borders.”

What made the June 13 discovery remarkable was that it was the third such catch in just two weeks. On June 2, officers seized three parcels containing 325 grams — roughly 11 ounces — of marijuana hidden into 93 tins. Just over a week later, on June 11, officers discovered 326 grams — also roughly 11 ounces — inside 93 tins. All three shipments were from West Hollywood and were bound for different addresses in Belgium.

For those keeping track — that was just two days before this most recent seizure. While all three parcels were shipped from West Hollywood, it is not clear whether they came from the same address.

According to the U.S. Postal Service is it illegal to ship marijuana domestically and internationally.

During a typical day last year, CBP seized 4,657 pounds of narcotics along U.S. borders.