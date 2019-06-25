

Thousands of Americans celebrate and observe the Annual Fourth of July Fireworks on the Mall in Washington, on July 04, 2018. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Metro plans extended rush-hour service on the Fourth of July to accommodate the additional crowds expected to attend — and protest — President Trump’s address to the nation from the Lincoln Memorial.

The annual Fourth of July celebration, one of the busiest events for Metro, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Mall. And this year, the event could draw even bigger crowds as a result of the president’s involvement, changing the traditionally nonpolitical event by adding a speech and relocating the fireworks display to West Potomac Park.

Metro said it will start rush-hour service earlier in the day than in past years to accommodate the crowds. It’s unclear what time that service will start, however, because the transit agency and others involved in planning for the day’s events are still coordinating.

In previous years, rush-hour service levels began around 5 p.m., when crowds start to roll in for the fireworks display. This year, service will probably start midafternoon.

“This year, in anticipation of crowds attending the Lincoln Memorial event, those peak service levels will start several hours earlier,” Metro Spokesman Dan Stessel said Tuesday.

[Trump’s takeover of Fourth of July has some weighing protest or boycott]

Metro will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11:30 p.m.

Public transit users should expect long waits at Metro stations and crowding on platforms and trains, especially in the evening. But with events all day long, and the president’s address likely to draw protesters, riders should anticipate even more crowds.

Metro recommends visitors using the subway load their SmarTrip cards in advance to avoid potentially long lines at the stations. Parking at Metro lots and garages will be free all day, and off-peak fares will be in effect.

Visitors should also expect tight security in the Metro system and elsewhere, including random bag checks. Large backpacks and prohibited items, such as weapons and drones, should be left at home.

Drivers will encounter day-long — and rolling — road closures near the Mall, which could also affect bus service. Watch for detours on Metrobus routes near the Mall because of all the street closings. The routes that operate near the Mall are 30N, 30S, 32, 36, 52, 54, 74.

Metro has not announced any station closings, but transit officials said some Metro stations may be entry-only and exit-only to facilitate moving people through the system. The transit agency could announce more changes to July Fourth operations as it gets more details about the planned events from federal and local authorities, Stessel said.

[A second Fourth of July fireworks show could be headed to the Mall]

The Smithsonian station is the closest Metro station to the Mall, but it gets very crowded during big events. You can choose to exit at another station within walking distance of the Mall. Among them are: Federal Triangle, Metro Center, Gallery Place, Archives, L’Enfant Plaza and Federal Center SW.

Because the Memorial Bridge will be closed not only to vehicles, but also pedestrians this year, those who in previous years used Arlington Cemetery Station to walk to the Mall should plan a different route.

[Here’s how to navigate Metro’s summer-long shutdown]

Metro users should also keep in mind that the platform reconstruction project on the southern end of the Yellow and Blue lines continues. Passengers in that area should consider using an open station on another line, rather than taking shuttle buses from stations south of National Airport.