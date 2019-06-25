The northbound George Washington Parkway was closed during Tuesday morning’s rush hour after a vehicle overturned, authorities said.

At around 6:25 a.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program tweeted that the northbound parkway was closed past Key Bridge after a crash. The southbound side of the parkway was also affected, with one lane reported blocked, the tweet said.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said the crash involved one vehicle, with only minor injuries reported. The vehicle was on its side after the crash, he said, and speed might have been a factor.