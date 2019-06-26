

Traffic is seen along 13th Street NW. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Drivers in Washington were ranked the second-worst in the nation in a new report from a car insurer — beaten in the race to the bottom only by Baltimore drivers.

Allstate’s annual “America’s Best Drivers Report” examines insurance claims each year “to determine the likelihood drivers in America’s 200 most populous cities will experience a vehicle collision compared to the national average.” The report also examines “hard-braking data” from drivers voluntarily enrolled in a program that provides personalized driving feedback.

Baltimore drivers — with 4.2 years between collisions, on average, and 30.6 hard-braking events per 1,000 miles — were ranked the worst in the nation by Allstate for the second year in a row. Its motorists were 152.5 percent more likely to be involved in a collision than drivers nationally, the report said.

The District was spared the indignity of the second-worst ranking last year by Boston’s fabled poor drivers. However, this year, D.C. took spot No. 199, with drivers going an average of 4.4 years between collisions and with 27.2 hard-braking events per 1,000 miles.

The report said D.C. drivers are 142.3 percent more likely to be involved in a collision than drivers nationally. (Drivers in Arlington and Alexandria didn’t fare much better, ranking No. 168 and No. 192, respectively.)

The best drivers in the nation live in Brownsville, Tex., according to the report. These careful travelers go almost 15 years, on average, between collisions and are over 29 percent less likely to be involved in a collision than drivers nationally.

The report noted that Allstate accounts for about 10 percent of the auto insurance market, but that the report wasn’t used to determine rates.