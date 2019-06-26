President Trump has pushed to create a program called “Salute to America,” which will shift the fireworks’ launch to West Potomac Park, less than a mile southwest of its usual location near the Washington Monument.

The first fireworks display will launch at 9:07 from multiple flatbed tractor trailers parked on a mile-long stretch behind the Lincoln Memorial. The second display will launch from West Potomac Park 15 minutes later.

Road closures Tunnel closures 4 a.m. to about 4 p.m. July 4 12:01 a.m. July 2 to 4 a.m. July 5 Diverted traffic 4 a.m. to about 11 p.m. July 4 Public entrance and screening First-aid station “A Capitol Fourth” concert (8-9:30 p.m.) The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 1,000 FEET north Capitol South Nationals Park (Game starts at 11:05 a.m.) U.S. Capitol Federal Center D.C. PENN. AVE. NW National Independence Day Parade (11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.) Start 7TH ST. SW L’Enfant Plaza Archives IND. AVE. SW CONSTITUTION AVE. NW 12th ST. NW Parade Federal Triangle Smithsonian Secure area 14th ST. NW Jefferson Memorial Tidal Basin 17th ST. NW Finish OHIO DR. SW Fireworks safety zone Secure area (Closed to public) Potomac River Lincoln Memorial G.W. MEM. PKWY. Arlington Mem. Br. Pedestrians only Roosevelt Br. Note: Street closures for Arlington County were not available.

Sources: National Park Service, United States Capitol Police, DC Metro Police

Lauren Tierney contributed to this report