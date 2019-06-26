Metro officials announced Wednesday that rush-hour service will start about 2 p.m. on July 4 to handle earlier crowds headed to President Trump’s pre-fireworks speech on the Mall.
They’re the first changes Metro has announced to accommodate crowds, and probably protesters, headed to President Trump’s overhauled “Salute to America” celebration, including his speech at the Lincoln Memorial. The fireworks typically bring hundreds of thousands of people to the Mall.
In past years, July Fourth rush-hour service started around 5 p.m., when crowds begin to show up for the fireworks.
The system be open will open from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; off-peak fares will be in effect all day. Trains will run on a Saturday schedule, every 12 minutes, until 2 p.m., when service will gradually ramp up to “near rush-hour service” for the late afternoon and evening, Metro said.
Metro advises customers to use a station other than Smithsonian — which is closet to the Mall but becomes overcrowded during events. Other options include Metro Center, Gallery Place, L’Enfant Plaza, Archives, Federal Triangle and Federal Center SW. Choosing a station on the line you’ll be leaving on will allow you to avoid having to transfer amid the post-fireworks crush.
[Metro plans extended July 4 rush-hour service]
Because the Memorial Bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians this year, the Arlington Cemetery Station won’t be reachable from the Mall. And because it’s close to the Lincoln Memorial, the Foggy Bottom station may be “entry only” earlier in the day and “exit only” after the fireworks, Metro said.
Bicycles and large coolers are permitted until 2 p.m., when they will be banned due to large crowds. Parking at stations will be free.
Scheduled track work on the Blue and Yellow lines will continue. Free shuttle buses will be available for travel between Reagan National Airport and the Van Dorn Street and Huntington stations.
Customers are advised to loading their SmartTrip cards in advance to avoid long lines at vending machines.
Buses will run on a Saturday schedule and will be detoured around the Mall, Metro said. MetroAccess will have regular service hours, but subscription trips are canceled. Reservations for July 4 must be booked before 4:30 p.m. July 3.
Need help? Metro’s Customer Service will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 202-637-7000, but Lost and Found will be closed.
.