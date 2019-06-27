The Baltimore-Washington Parkway southbound was closed Thursday morning after a fatal hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, said he was alerted to the crash at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. A pedestrian was struck on the southbound parkway at the Beltway overpass, he said, and the striking vehicle fled the scene.

All southbound traffic was being diverted to the Outer Loop of the Beltway, and an extended closure was expected, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program. The Outer Loop’s ramp to the southbound parkway was closed, the tweet said, but the Inner Loop’s ramp to the southbound parkway was open.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.