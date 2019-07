Drivers on MD 450 in Prince George’s County should expect delays Tuesday morning.

There’s a utility problem, officials said, along the road’s westbound side near Washington Boulevard in the Seabrook area. All lanes on the westbound side of MD 450 are blocked.

LANHAM: WB Annapolis Rd at Washington Blvd - all lanes blocked - downed tree @nbcwashington #mdtraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) July 2, 2019

Officials said the delays on the road, which is also called Annapolis Road, are likely to last throughout the morning rush hour. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.