Authorities said a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Rockville.

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Twinbrook Parkway and Dowgate Court. Some lanes in that area are blocked as investigators are on the scene, according to Montgomery County Fire officials.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county’s fire department, said on Twitter that the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no immediate details on the driver. And it was not known how long the roadway would be closed.