An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle arrives Wednesday in front of the Lincoln Memorial during preparations ahead of Thursday’s “Salute to America” event. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)
By Luz Lazo
Luz Lazo
Transportation reporter covering Washington's Metro, buses, Capital Bikeshare and taxis, and the region's road network

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in the nation’s capital today for a celebration of America’s birthday.

Events are scheduled throughout the day, including a parade along Constitution Avenue starting at 11:45 a.m. and two firework shows starting at 9:07 p.m. on the Mall. President Trump will address the nation from the Lincoln Memorial as part of his “Salute to America” program that also includes military flyovers.

And there will be a few protests. Demonstrations Thursday include a flag burning and the unveiling of a massive “Baby Trump” blimp.

The crowds and road closures for the festivities are likely to make driving and parking challenging. Security is expected to remain tight on the city’s streets and transit network. Drivers should avoid traveling near the Mall. Those coming to any of the events are advised to use public transit instead. (See more Metro details below).

[‘We’ll be ready for it’: Officials on alert as activists plan two days of Washington protests]

Here is the schedule of events:

  • 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.: National Independence Day Parade. Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW. The event includes marching bands, floats, military units, giant balloons and more.
  • 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Salute to America. The program is an homage to the U.S. armed forces, with Trump’s speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, music and military flyovers. Gates to this event open at 3:30 p.m.
  • 8 to 9:30 p.m. “A Capitol Fourth. The annual concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol honors America’s 243rd birthday with performances.
  • 9:07 p.m. Fireworks display. Fireworks from two locations: The first display will begin at 9:07 p.m. behind the Lincoln Memorial and will be followed 15 minutes later by fireworks from West Potomac Park.

[Here’s how to navigate the July 4 festivities — and protests]

Besides the street closures, visitors should take note that parking is prohibited inside the closure perimeters. Pedestrian traffic will be banned on the Arlington Memorial Bridge today. And, there are some watercraft restrictions in the Potomac, for those planning a water outing.

Parking

Metro has about 60,000 parking spaces in 29 lots and 22 garages throughout the region available for use. Parking is free on July 4.

Driving to downtown will be challenging. If you decide to drive, several parking lots are within walking distance to the Mall area. Use a parking site such as SpotHero or Parking Panda to book parking.

Metrorail

The rail system opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 11:30 p.m. Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule until about 2 p.m., when more trains will be added to provide rush-hour service for the crowds coming for the fireworks, the air show and Trump’s speech.

[Visiting D.C. and want to know how to use Metro? Read this.]

The Smithsonian station is the closest Metro station to the Mall, but it gets very crowded during big events. To avoid the crush, you can exit at another station within walking distance of the Mall, including Federal Triangle, Foggy Bottom, Metro Center, Gallery Place, Archives, L’Enfant Plaza and Federal Center SW.

Because the Memorial Bridge will be closed not only to vehicles but also to pedestrians this year, those who in previous years used Arlington Cemetery station and walked across the bridge to the Mall should plan a different route.

Riders are encouraged to purchase SmarTrip cards in advance to avoid the rush at fare machines. Each rider age 5 or older needs their own card to enter the system. Metro officials also recommend that you plan your trip so that you don’t have to transfer between lines: Each line has a station near the Mall.

Metrobus

The bus system is running regular Saturday service. Some routes will have detours today because of the road closures. Buses that stop near the Mall include the 30S, 30N and 36. For a full list, consult Metro’s Trip Planner. The regular Metrobus fare is $2 using a SmarTrip card or cash.

Circulator

The Circulator has suspended service on its Mall route for the event. Some of the other routes may be affected by the street closures.

Bikes and scooters

Bikes and scooters will be able to travel through areas restricted to motor vehicles, according to D.C. police. If you want to ride your bike, there are bike racks across the downtown and the Mall areas.