

An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle arrives Wednesday in front of the Lincoln Memorial during preparations ahead of Thursday’s “Salute to America” event. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in the nation’s capital today for a celebration of America’s birthday.

Events are scheduled throughout the day, including a parade along Constitution Avenue starting at 11:45 a.m. and two firework shows starting at 9:07 p.m. on the Mall. President Trump will address the nation from the Lincoln Memorial as part of his “Salute to America” program that also includes military flyovers.

And there will be a few protests. Demonstrations Thursday include a flag burning and the unveiling of a massive “Baby Trump” blimp.

The crowds and road closures for the festivities are likely to make driving and parking challenging. Security is expected to remain tight on the city’s streets and transit network. Drivers should avoid traveling near the Mall. Those coming to any of the events are advised to use public transit instead. (See more Metro details below).

[‘We’ll be ready for it’: Officials on alert as activists plan two days of Washington protests]

Here is the schedule of events:

11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.: National Independence Day Parade. Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW. The event includes marching bands, floats, military units, giant balloons and more.

Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW. The event includes marching bands, floats, military units, giant balloons and more. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Salute to America . The program is an homage to the U.S. armed forces, with Trump’s speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, music and military flyovers. Gates to this event open at 3:30 p.m.

. The program is an homage to the U.S. armed forces, with Trump’s speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, music and military flyovers. Gates to this event open at 3:30 p.m. 8 to 9:30 p.m. “A Capitol Fourth . ” The annual concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol honors America’s 243rd birthday with performances.

The annual concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol honors America’s 243rd birthday with performances. 9:07 p.m. Fireworks display. Fireworks from two locations: The first display will begin at 9:07 p.m. behind the Lincoln Memorial and will be followed 15 minutes later by fireworks from West Potomac Park.

Street closures

Road restrictions are more extensive than in previous years. Here is a map to guide you through the closures:

Road closures Tunnel closures 4 a.m. to about 4 p.m. July 4 12:01 a.m. July 2 to 4 a.m. July 5 Diverted traffic 4 a.m. to about 11 p.m. July 4 Public entrance and screening First-aid station “A Capitol Fourth” concert (8-9:30 p.m.) The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 1,000 FEET north Capitol South Nationals Park (Game starts at 11:05 a.m.) U.S. Capitol Federal Center D.C. PENN. AVE. NW National Independence Day Parade (11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.) Start 7TH ST. SW L’Enfant Plaza Archives IND. AVE. SW CONSTITUTION AVE. NW 12th ST. NW Parade Federal Triangle Smithsonian Secure area 14th ST. NW Jefferson Memorial Tidal Basin 17th ST. NW Finish OHIO DR. SW Fireworks safety zone Secure area (Closed to public) Potomac River Lincoln Memorial G.W. MEM. PKWY. Arlington Mem. Br. Roosevelt Br. Public access to the Mall begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances. Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Avenue will be diverted to the E Street Expressway. Virginia Road closures Tunnel closures Public entrance and screening 4 a.m. to about 4 p.m. July 4 12:01 a.m. July 2 to 4 a.m. July 5 Diverted traffic First-aid station 4 a.m. to about 11 p.m. July 4 north Nationals Park (Game starts at 11:05 a.m.) Capitol South U.S. Capitol N. CAPITOL ST. SE “A Capitol Fourth” concert (8-9:30 p.m.) The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. D.C. maryland AVE. sW PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW Federal Center National Independence Day Parade (11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.) JEFFERSON dr. sw MADISON DR. NW 4th ST. SW INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Gallery Place/ Chinatown maine ave. SW Start CONSTITUTION AVE. NW 7TH ST. SW L’Enfant Plaza Washington Channel Archives East Potomac Park Metro Center 12th ST. NW Smithsonian Federal Triangle Parade The northbound lanes of the 14th Street bridge will be diverted to eastbound I-395. Secure area 395 14th ST. NW McPherson Square 15th ST. NW White House Jefferson Memorial Farragut North Finish Tidal Basin 14th st. br. Farragut West 17th ST. NW Public access to the Mall begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances. OHIO DR. SW Fireworks safety zone Secure area (Closed to public) Potomac River Lincoln Memorial Arlington Mem. Br. VIRGINIA Roosevelt Br. 27 Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Avenue will be diverted to the E Street Expressway. Memorial Circle 110 Arlington Cemetery WJLA building U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial key br. Rosslyn 2,000 FEET Road closures Tunnel closures Public entrance and screening 4 a.m. to about 4 p.m. July 4 12:01 a.m. July 2 to 4 a.m. July 5 Diverted traffic First-aid station 4 a.m. to about 11 p.m. July 4 Farragut North key br. k St. NW McPherson Square Farragut West NEW YORK AVE. NW Foggy Bottom/ GWU D.C. Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Avenue will be diverted to the E Street Expressway. H St. NW Public access to the Mall begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances. Gallery Place/ Chinatown White House G St. NW Metro Center Union Station F St. NW Rosslyn 7TH ST. NW National Independence Day Parade (11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.) 17th ST. NW 14th ST. NW 15th ST. NW 12th ST. NW Federal Triangle WJLA building Archives PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW Roosevelt Br. Parade Start Finish CONSTITUTION AVE. NW CONSTITUTION AVE. NW MADISON DR. NW U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial U.S. Capitol Lincoln Memorial Arlington Mem. Br. JEFFERSON dr. sw Secure area maryland AVE. sW Fireworks safety zone INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW 4th ST. SW N. CAPITOL ST. SE Smithsonian Memorial Circle (Closed to public) Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. L’Enfant Plaza Tidal Basin Secure area Capitol South Arlington Cemetery Potomac River Federal Center OHIO DR. SW “A Capitol Fourth” concert (8-9:30 p.m.) The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Jefferson Memorial maine ave. SW Washington Channel Arlington National Cemetery Pentagon North Parking Lot 14th st. br. East Potomac Park Nationals Park (Game starts at 11:05 a.m.) VIRGINIA The northbound lanes of the 14th Street bridge will be diverted to eastbound I-395. Pentagon 2nd ST. SW Pentagon 2,000 FEET Road closures Tunnel closures Public entrance and screening 4 a.m. to about 4 p.m. July 4 12:01 a.m. July 2 to 4 a.m. July 5 Diverted traffic First-aid station 4 a.m. to about 11 p.m. July 4 Washington Convention Center 18TH ST. NW 20TH ST. NW 19TH ST. NW 21ST ST. NW Farragut North L St. NW key br. k St. NW k St. NW McPherson Square NEW YORK AVE. NW Foggy Bottom/ GWU D.C. Farragut West Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Avenue will be diverted to the E Street Expressway. H St. NW Gallery Place/ Chinatown Public access to the Mall begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances. White House Union Station Capital One Arena G St. NW Metro Center F St. NW Rosslyn 7TH ST. NW Union Station National Independence Day Parade (11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.) 17th ST. NW 14th ST. NW 15th ST. NW Federal Triangle 12th ST. NW Archives PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW Roosevelt Br. Finish Parade Start CONSTITUTION AVE. NW CONSTITUTION AVE. NW WWII Memorial MADISON DR. NW Washington Monument U.S. Capitol Lincoln Memorial U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial JEFFERSON dr. sw Secure area Arlington Mem. Br. Smithsonian maryland AVE. sW Fireworks safety zone Memorial Circle INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. 4th ST. SW N. CAPITOL ST. SE INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Arlington Cemetery (Closed to public) 3rd ST. SW L’Enfant Plaza 10TH ST. SW 6TH ST. SW Capitol South Secure area Potomac River Tidal Basin Federal Center OHIO DR. SW “A Capitol Fourth” concert (8-9:30 p.m.) The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Jefferson Memorial Arlington National Cemetery maine ave. SW Washington Channel Pentagon North Parking Lot 14th st. br. Waterfront The northbound lanes of the 14th Street bridge will be diverted to eastbound I-395. Navy Yard- Ballpark East Potomac Park Nationals Park (Game starts at 11:05 a.m.) VIRGINIA Pentagon 2nd ST. SW frederick douglass Br. Pentagon Anacostia River t St. SW Fort McNair 2,000 FEET v St. SW

[Here’s how to navigate the July 4 festivities — and protests]

Besides the street closures, visitors should take note that parking is prohibited inside the closure perimeters. Pedestrian traffic will be banned on the Arlington Memorial Bridge today. And, there are some watercraft restrictions in the Potomac, for those planning a water outing.

Parking

Metro has about 60,000 parking spaces in 29 lots and 22 garages throughout the region available for use. Parking is free on July 4.

Driving to downtown will be challenging. If you decide to drive, several parking lots are within walking distance to the Mall area. Use a parking site such as SpotHero or Parking Panda to book parking.

Metrorail

The rail system opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 11:30 p.m. Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule until about 2 p.m., when more trains will be added to provide rush-hour service for the crowds coming for the fireworks, the air show and Trump’s speech.

[Visiting D.C. and want to know how to use Metro? Read this.]

The Smithsonian station is the closest Metro station to the Mall, but it gets very crowded during big events. To avoid the crush, you can exit at another station within walking distance of the Mall, including Federal Triangle, Foggy Bottom, Metro Center, Gallery Place, Archives, L’Enfant Plaza and Federal Center SW.

Because the Memorial Bridge will be closed not only to vehicles but also to pedestrians this year, those who in previous years used Arlington Cemetery station and walked across the bridge to the Mall should plan a different route.

Riders are encouraged to purchase SmarTrip cards in advance to avoid the rush at fare machines. Each rider age 5 or older needs their own card to enter the system. Metro officials also recommend that you plan your trip so that you don’t have to transfer between lines: Each line has a station near the Mall.

Metrobus

The bus system is running regular Saturday service. Some routes will have detours today because of the road closures. Buses that stop near the Mall include the 30S, 30N and 36. For a full list, consult Metro’s Trip Planner. The regular Metrobus fare is $2 using a SmarTrip card or cash.

Circulator

The Circulator has suspended service on its Mall route for the event. Some of the other routes may be affected by the street closures.

Bikes and scooters

Bikes and scooters will be able to travel through areas restricted to motor vehicles, according to D.C. police. If you want to ride your bike, there are bike racks across the downtown and the Mall areas.