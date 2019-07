Riders on three Metro lines should expect delays Monday morning.

There’s a problem with a switch at the Greenbelt stop, and that is causing delays on the Yellow and Green lines. The delays are in both directions of the line.

Yellow/Green Line Alert: Delays possible in both directions due to a switch problem at Greenbelt. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 8, 2019

And on the Red Line, there’s a delay because of a broken-down train at the Woodley Park station.

Red Line Alert: Delays possible to Glenmont due to a disabled train at Woodley Park. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 8, 2019

It’s not clear how long these delays will last.