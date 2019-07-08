Updated at 8:44 a.m.
All lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop at the American Legion Bridge are shut down as heavy rain and flash flood warnings are hitting the D.C. region in Monday morning’s commute.
WTOP is reporting that a tree fell on a vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.
Other roads in the area are also closed due to heavy rains.
Original post at 8:30 a.m.
Some roads in the D.C. region were closed Monday morning because of heavy rains and flash flooding.
In Maryland, several roads in the Gaithersburg and Germantown areas were closed.
In Frederick, the police reported flooded roadways and stranded vehicles.
In Virginia, Fairfax County officials warned area residents to be careful of possible flooding, particularly in the Baileys Crossroads, McLean, Herndon, Great Falls and Reston areas.
Much of the region is under a flash flood warning until late morning.