Updated at 8:44 a.m.

All lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop at the American Legion Bridge are shut down as heavy rain and flash flood warnings are hitting the D.C. region in Monday morning’s commute.

WTOP is reporting that a tree fell on a vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Other roads in the area are also closed due to heavy rains.

Original post at 8:30 a.m.

Some roads in the D.C. region were closed Monday morning because of heavy rains and flash flooding.

In Maryland, several roads in the Gaithersburg and Germantown areas were closed.

Flood WARNING in effect @MontgomeryCoMD be aware many road closures particularly in Upcounty area so be aware of urban street flooding elsewhere pic.twitter.com/PFsqcQDI59 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 8, 2019

In Frederick, the police reported flooded roadways and stranded vehicles.

Many roadways are flooded please do NOT drive through standing water. There are numerous vehicles stuck in water. pic.twitter.com/7581HxwKCR — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) July 8, 2019

In Virginia, Fairfax County officials warned area residents to be careful of possible flooding, particularly in the Baileys Crossroads, McLean, Herndon, Great Falls and Reston areas.

Heads up in the Great Falls, Herndon, Reston, McLean and Bailey's Crossroads area. Be aware and be prepared! If you encounter a flooded roadway, please TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty https://t.co/avCFPvnHgR — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) July 8, 2019

Much of the region is under a flash flood warning until late morning.