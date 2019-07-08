Commuters traveling across the District on Monday morning were met with a torrential downpour — it’s already one of the wettest days on record for the month of July.
Three to four inches fell in just an hour across parts of the District and surrounding suburbs. Water poured from the ceiling at the Virginia Square metro station, drivers stood trapped on top of their cars and water has reportedly started to seep into the basement of the White House.
Police and fire officials advised commuters to stay off area roads until 11:15 a.m. Eastern time as the region was under a flash flood warning. For the latest updates on the heavy rain across the region, go here.
Here’s what people are posting about the rain on Twitter:
This post will update with additional coverage of the flooding.