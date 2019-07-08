Commuters traveling across the District on Monday morning were met with a torrential downpour — it’s already one of the wettest days on record for the month of July.

Three to four inches fell in just an hour across parts of the District and surrounding suburbs. Water poured from the ceiling at the Virginia Square metro station, drivers stood trapped on top of their cars and water has reportedly started to seep into the basement of the White House.

Police and fire officials advised commuters to stay off area roads until 11:15 a.m. Eastern time as the region was under a flash flood warning. For the latest updates on the heavy rain across the region, go here.

Here’s what people are posting about the rain on Twitter:

We got a bit of an issue here... 😱 pic.twitter.com/58g9RJfm0c — Dr. Rocío Caballero-Gill (@CaballeroGill) July 8, 2019

Water rescue Canal Rd & Arizona Ave NW. #DCsBravest on scene with vehicles stranded in high water on Canal Rd. Water levels high and all motorists must stay away from area. (photo by Dave Dildine WTOP radio) pic.twitter.com/8N8zyLOvKY — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 8, 2019

We used to have a creek and a yard. Now just a creek I guess. pic.twitter.com/xgXbUrXmTW — Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) July 8, 2019

I’m advising commuters not to use the street elevator at Pentagon Metro this morning. #wmata pic.twitter.com/z8bNwAPcPG — Nick Scalera (@nickscalera) July 8, 2019

Incredible video just in from Alexandria where a torrent of water is rushing into an Old Town parking garage. Unfortunately my wife’s car is on level 2. 😟 Be safe out there folks - don’t put yourself or 1st responders in harms way. pic.twitter.com/wthG5lvJbm — Brian van de Graaff (@ABC7Brian) July 8, 2019

Serious flooding happening right now at Pennsylvania and 15th! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/pjo47Nm4Tf — Chloie Favinger (@chloief) July 8, 2019

Tripp’s Run has flooded backyards and basements in Falls Church City, Va. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/eB6Tb4hV6n — John Hopewell (@jwhopewell) July 8, 2019

Holmes Run has overflowed it’s banks after over 4” near Sleepy Hollow Bath and Racket, Va. (Credit: DH) ⁦@capitalweather⁩ pic.twitter.com/HnGIPhe6ml — John Hopewell (@jwhopewell) July 8, 2019

@capitalweather Flooding in Old Town by the King St metro pic.twitter.com/fX1PhxW55M — Robert P. Baron (@Beverage_Baron) July 8, 2019

This post will update with additional coverage of the flooding.