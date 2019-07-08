

Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, stalling cars in the street Monday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

If you braved the torrential rain and flooding to make it into work Monday morning, be prepared to encounter delays, disruptions and closed roads on the trip home this evening.

Many roads across the region remained closed Monday afternoon as a result of high standing water and damaged infrastructure, while speed restrictions are in place on the region’s railroad infrastructure because of high water.

Five stretches of road in the District, including a portion of Interstate 395, will remain closed through the evening commute because of flooding, D.C. officials said: Canal Road NW, from Foxhall Road to Chain Bridge Road; the 700 block of South Capitol Street SE; the 1800 block of Kalorama Road NW; Arizona Avenue from Canal Road to MacArthur Blvd.; and northbound Interstate 395 at the Seventh Street ramp.

Heavy rain triggered chaos at the peak of the morning commute, dumping four inches in an hour, flooding roadways and disrupting transit. Across the region, buses were delayed, detoured and in some cases suspended. Metro commuters experienced service disruptions on the Red, Orange and Silver lines, and riders reported water gushing into some stations.

By midafternoon, Metro crews were deployed across the system, “addressing an array of weather-related escalator and elevator outages, most of which are the result of water entering the maintenance pits,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said. “In all cases, crews are bringing in pumps to remove the water and restore the units to service.”

Metro said that despite the heavy rain in so little time, no Metro station flooded, and all stations remained open; no rail lines were suspended because of flooding.

“Roughly half of the Metrorail system is underground, much of it below the water table, so it is designed with 58 drainage pumping stations that can move more than 3 million gallons out of the system per day. All drainage pumping stations were operational this morning.”

Stessel said that “too much rainfall in too short a time” caused a problem at Virginia Square, where heavy water came through the station ceiling. He said too much water entered a relief area, akin to an attic, above the station vault, where water from the surface is transferred to drains to move it away from the station.

“During the period of heaviest rainfall, it appears that the drains were simply overwhelmed and the water found an alternate path,” Stessel said. He said inspectors found the drains clear and caught up with the volume of water after about 20 minutes.

Some trains also had isolated rail cars where torrential rainfall caused water to enter the passenger cabins, usually through HVAC ducts.

Buses experienced delays and some detours around localized flooding. Commuters affected by Metro’s summer shutdown of Blue and Yellow line stations south of Reagan National Airport were notably affected. The shuttle bus service meant to replace rail service was suspended for part of the morning because of flooding on roadways approaching the Pentagon Metro station.

The Alexandria bus system, DASH, which suspended service for a couple of hours Monday morning, said it had restored all routes, but the AT6 and AT9 buses continued to be detoured on Beauregard Street.

The Ninth and D street entrance at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station remained closed through the afternoon because of flooding. Metro said it does not expect any residual problems into the afternoon commute but will have additional crews on standby.

[Washington region hammered by heavy rain, flash floods; more than a dozen water rescues]

Transportation officials urged commuters to be cautious and patient. Drivers should not drive into standing water.

In Potomac, the storm caused a massive sinkhole that has trapped dozens of residents in the Belfast Road neighborhood. Montgomery County’s transportation department is working to provide a “temporary fix” to residents by sundown, but authorities said actual repairs will take weeks.

“Give yourself PLENTY of time to get home safely on your evening commute,” the D.C. homeland security agency tweeted early in the afternoon. “Remember: if you encounter flooded roadways or sidewalks, TURN AROUND!”

Massive sinkhole on Belfast rd right before Laure Leaf in Potomac, MD. pic.twitter.com/CrCzIiGhdc — Doug Thornell (@dthornell) July 8, 2019

Commuters using the Maryland and Virginia commuter rail systems should expect delays Monday afternoon. CSX and Amtrak have put high-water speed restrictions in place, and that will slow MARC and Virginia Railway Express trains.

“We expect that all VRE trains will experience delays this afternoon,” spokeswoman Karen Finucan Clarkson said. The good news, she said, is that it does not appear there will be any single-tracking.

Most VRE trains made it to Union Station before the heavy rain hit Monday morning, Clarkson said, but the afternoon trains will probably encounter delays. Two tracks on the Fredericksburg Line are available for service, but a third track will have a speed restriction of 25 mph, she said. Slow speeds are also in place on the Manassas Line and expected until at least 3 p.m.

[Updated forecast: After historic deluge, rain to ease this afternoon, but expect residual areas of flooding]

In Maryland, state transportation officials said the tracks leading to MARC’s Camden Yards station are not accessible as a result of a water main break and continued heavy rain. Baltimore crews are working to resolve the water main problem but have not provided an estimated completion time. That means Camden Line trains will terminate or originate at Dorsey Station. The system is providing limited shuttle bus service between Dorsey and Camden Yards.

Officials are encouraging passengers boarding at Union Station who are traveling to Camden Yards to use the Penn Line to Baltimore Penn Station instead. Camden Line tickets are honored on the Penn Line.