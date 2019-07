Drivers in Northern Virginia should expect delays along southbound Interstate 95 in Lorton because of a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Information about any injuries was not immediately available. NBC 4 said a vehicle was trapped under a tractor trailer. The crash happened near Lorton Road.

Lorton: 95SB at Lorton Rd: 2 right lanes closed due to crash reconstruction. Pls expect delays. @WTOPtraffic https://t.co/FGpP1JCFya — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 10, 2019

Two lanes are closed at this time.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.