Drivers should expect delays along Canal Road in the District as crews work to fix damage done to the road from Monday’s heavy rains and flash flooding.
Some people climbed out of the windows and sunroofs of their vehicles to escape rising flood waters along the road on Monday as the area was hit with torrential downpours in a short period.
It’s not immediately clear how long the road will be closed. The road is closed between Arizona Avenue and Foxhall Road NW.