Drivers should expect delays along Canal Road in the District as crews work to fix damage done to the road from Monday’s heavy rains and flash flooding.

Road Closure. Canal Road SB/NB at Arizona Avenue, NW. DC. Canal Road closed in both directions from Arizona Ave to Foxhall Rd NW. Extended closure expected. Seek alternate routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 11, 2019

Some people climbed out of the windows and sunroofs of their vehicles to escape rising flood waters along the road on Monday as the area was hit with torrential downpours in a short period.

[After extreme flooding, residents begin cleaning up and drying out]

Many of you had questions about what happened yesterday. "Turn around, don't drown?" YES! But sometimes it's easier said than done, especially on limited-access highways and parkways. Yesterday, for some, it was a ONE-WAY road with NO WAY out. More: https://t.co/QU5n7UM02P https://t.co/PFfC48M9Ay — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 9, 2019

It’s not immediately clear how long the road will be closed. The road is closed between Arizona Avenue and Foxhall Road NW.