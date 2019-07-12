Four days after heavy floods hit the D.C. region, Canal Road in Northwest Washington remains closed, as crews work to repair major damage to the road.

The road is closed in both directions just south of Reservoir Road NW. Inbound traffic is being diverted to Reservoir Road.

UPDATE: Road Closure. Canal Road SB/NB south of Reservoir Rd, NW. DC. Canal Road remains closed in both directions for ongoing road repairs. Inbound traffic is diverted to Reservoir Rd. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 12, 2019

On Monday, some drivers along Canal Road had to abandon their vehicles by climbing from windows and sun roofs to safety as floodwaters rose to dangerous levels.

Serious flooding situation on Canal Road near Fletchers Cove with numerous drivers stranded, so I’m swimming to safety #DCWX @WTOP pic.twitter.com/UNFOmZkltO — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 8, 2019

Roughly four inches of rain fell in about an hour in parts of the region. Roads washed away, baseball fields and basements were flooded, and flash floods hit the area.

