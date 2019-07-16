Canal Road has reopened after crews worked to repair flood damage from last week’s heavy downpour.

The road flooded July 8 as the D.C. region was hit with a torrential downpour that dumped as much as four inches of rain in an hour in some parts. Throughout the area, there were flooded basements, yards and baseball fields, and drivers trapped in their cars on some roads amid water and power outages.

[After extreme flooding, residents begin cleaning up and drying out]

The U.S. Park Service had said it would take a week to make repairs to Canal Road, which closed because of last week’s flooding.

[Canal Road in Northwest Washington will be closed for a week]