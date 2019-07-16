

Deveney Williams, right, wipes a tear from her eye as she and Diana Sotomayor, left, and Hayley Freedman, center, all friends of Samya Rose Stumo, hold up a sign depicting those lost in Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 during a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 19, 2019. Stumo was killed in the plane crash. (Andrew Harnik)

A Canadian man who lost five family members in one of two crashes of Boeing 737 Max aircraft is among those scheduled to testify Wednesday at a House aviation subcommittee hearing on the state of aviation safety.

Paul Njoroge lost his wife, Carolyne, his mother-in-law, and his three children, when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed March 10, shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. All 157 passengers and crew members aboard were killed.

It was the second crash involving a Boeing 737 Max jet in less than five months. In October, a Lion Air flight crashed into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia, killing all 189 people aboard.

Njoroge, will be joined by Michael Stumo, whose daughter, Samya Stumo, a health care analyst and grandniece of consumer advocate Ralph Nader, was killed in the crash.

[Family of Ethiopian Airlines crash victim Samya Stumo sues Boeing]

Their testimony is expected to put a human face on the tragedies that killed 346 people and led to the worldwide grounding of the entire fleet of 737 Max jets. Multiple inquiries, including one by the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal division have been launched in the wake of the crashes, which have increased scrutiny of the Federal Aviation Administration’s process for certifying aircraft are safe.

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, chaired by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, (D-Ore.), has launched its own investigation into the FAA’s certification process and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has appointed a special review committee to examine the agency’s process. Chao also ordered DOT’s inspector general to conduct his own review.

[Acting FAA chief says pilot decisions were factors in Boeing crashes]

In two previous hearings, lawmakers have heard from witnesses including the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board and “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger.

But Wednesday’s hearing will be an opportunity for lawmakers to hear about the human impact of the crashes on families like Njoroge’s.

Preliminary investigations into both crashes have focused on an automated anti-stall system, which is designed to intervene in the event a plane is at risk of stalling. But investigators think false readings from the planes’ angle-of-attack sensors may have triggered the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, known as MCAS, making it impossible for the pilots to regain control of the planes.

Boeing is working to develop a fix for the software that controls MCAS, but that effort has been slowed because other technical problems have surfaced.