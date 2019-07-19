A man was shot and wounded inside the Shaw-Howard U Metro station Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim was shot on the platform of the station, which is on the Green and Yellow lines, at about 1:08 p.m. after an argument between two groups believed to be known to each other, Metro Transit Police said in a tweet. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police had no immediate information on the motive.

Shaw-Howard (1/3): Approx 1:08 p.m., MTPD & MPD responded for report of gunshots at the station. Confirmed shooting occurred on platform following argument btwn individuals believed to be known to each other. One victim transported w/ non-life-threatening injury. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) July 19, 2019

The station’s 7th Street entrance remained closed for several hours Friday afternoon while police continued to investigate the shooting. It re-opened about 4 p.m. Riders were able to access the Metro through the 8th Street entrance. Train service was not affected, police said.

Transit police are looking for two men suspected in the shooting who were seen leaving the station through the 8th and R Streets entrance, and walking south, away from the station.

Shaw-Howard (2/3): [continued] Two suspects exited station at 8/R sts NW heading southbound. Lookout: (1) B/M, late teens/early 20s, black shirt w/vertical stripe down left front, jeans, white sneakers... (2) B/M, white t-shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes. CALL 911 if seen. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) July 19, 2019

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel confirmed the shooting victim was an adult man, but said no more details were available.