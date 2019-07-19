

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is expected to join airline food workers at Reagan National Airport next week as they rally for higher wages and better health care benefits. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Airline food workers across the country got a high-profile boost Friday in their campaign for higher wages and better health care coverage.

Unions officials announced that Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren will join a group of workers Tuesday rallying for pay increases and improved benefits at Reagan National Airport.

The action is part of a nationwide campaign to call attention to the plight of employees who work for the catering companies that prepare and deliver food for airline passengers. Many workers say they often struggle to make ends meet on the wages they are paid.

In June, workers at National Airport, members of UNITE HERE Local 23, joined more than 15,000 of their colleagues in 30 cities across the county in voting to strike once released by the National Mediation Board. Unlike workers in other industries, airline food workers must be granted a release to strike from the National Mediation Board because of the potential impact such action could have on travel. Union officials said they will petition for such a release from the board next week.

The National Airport workers are employees of LSG Sky Chefs, which has a contract with American Airlines to provide food for flights. They, along with employees of another company, Gate Gourmet, are in negotiations for a new contract.

Union officials said although they are negotiating with the catering companies, airlines, such as American, can also influence the bargaining process.

“We applaud Elizabeth Warren and the other fearless political leaders who are taking on American Airlines to join 500 UNITE HERE workers demonstrating for the American Dream, where one full time, honest job is enough for every American worker to live with dignity,” said UNITE HERE president D. Taylor.

In a statement, LSG Sky Chefs said it has been negotiating with employees in “good faith” since October and that negotiations have continued with the help of a federal mediators since May.

“While we have proposed increases in wages as well as other benefits, our company could not possibly meet the union’s demands and remain in business,” company officials said. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith and hope that as in the past, we will be able to reach an agreement with the assistance of the federal mediator.”

An information picket will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the departures level of National’s Terminal C. That will be followed by a rally in the historic lobby in Terminal A. Warren is expected to speak at 6:30 p.m.

The Massachusetts senator is one of a number of high-profile lawmakers who will join workers Tuesday at National Airport. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, (D-Conn.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) are also expected to attend. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who along with three other Democratic lawmakers has been the target of Twitter attacks by President Trump, is also expected to attend.