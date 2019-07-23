Updated at 6:09 a.m.
The Beltway’s inner and outer loop in Montgomery County are expected to have major delays throughout Tuesday morning’s rush hour after two crashes.
On the outer loop near New Hampshire Avenue, all lanes remain blocked after a crash. Officials said the road will be closed throughout the morning rush hour and advised drivers to avoid the area.
On the inner loop, a crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near Connecticut Avenue, and only one lane is getting by. Three lanes remain blocked. Officials said the delays are up to two miles, and the highway in that direction is also expected to be closed for an extended time.
Original post at 5:15 a.m.
Two crashes on both sides of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County are causing major delays.
One crash on the Beltway’s outer loop has shut down all lanes near New Hampshire Avenue.
The other crash, which involves a tractor-trailer, led to the closure of three lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop near Connecticut Avenue.
Transportation officials said drivers should expect “extended closure” on both sides of the Beltway but did not give an exact time frame.
It was not known whether anyone was seriously hurt.
Another big crash happened along Interstate 270 south near Route 27 in the Hyattstown, officials said. That crash involved two vehicles, including a tractor trailer that ran off the road, down an embankment and across a creek before stopping about 200 feet off the road, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.
He said no one was seriously hurt.