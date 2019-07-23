Updated at 6:09 a.m.

The Beltway’s inner and outer loop in Montgomery County are expected to have major delays throughout Tuesday morning’s rush hour after two crashes.

On the outer loop near New Hampshire Avenue, all lanes remain blocked after a crash. Officials said the road will be closed throughout the morning rush hour and advised drivers to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Crash with Injury. I-495 WB (Outer Loop) past MD-650 (Exit 28). Montgomery County, MD. All OL lanes blocked. OL traffic diverted to MD-650. Extended closure expected thru morning rush hour . Seek alternate routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 23, 2019

On the inner loop, a crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near Connecticut Avenue, and only one lane is getting by. Three lanes remain blocked. Officials said the delays are up to two miles, and the highway in that direction is also expected to be closed for an extended time.

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Crash. I-495 EB (Inner Loop) past MD-185 (Exit 33). Montgomery County, MD. 3 right lanes remain blocked. 1 left lane open. Extended closure expected, seek alternate routes. Delays appx 2 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 23, 2019

Original post at 5:15 a.m.

Two crashes on both sides of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County are causing major delays.

One crash on the Beltway’s outer loop has shut down all lanes near New Hampshire Avenue.

The other crash, which involves a tractor-trailer, led to the closure of three lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop near Connecticut Avenue.

MAJOR PROBLEMS on the roads this morning - multiple serious crashes involving tractor trailers, one crash investigation and a tree down on part of the Beltway. Check with us before you leave because backups are already building. @nbcwashington @melissamollet pic.twitter.com/Tgtf8m0Rb1 — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) July 23, 2019

Transportation officials said drivers should expect “extended closure” on both sides of the Beltway but did not give an exact time frame.

Crash with Injury. I-495 WB (Outer Loop) past MD-650 (Exit 28). Montgomery County, MD. All OL lanes blocked. Extended closure expected. Seek alternate routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 23, 2019

Tractor Trailer Crash. I-495 EB (Inner Loop) past MD-185 (Exit 33). Montgomery County, MD. 3 right lanes blocked. 1 left lane open. Extended closure expected, seek alternate routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) July 23, 2019

It was not known whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Another big crash happened along Interstate 270 south near Route 27 in the Hyattstown, officials said. That crash involved two vehicles, including a tractor trailer that ran off the road, down an embankment and across a creek before stopping about 200 feet off the road, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.

He said no one was seriously hurt.