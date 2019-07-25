

An Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Amtrak is launching new nonstop Acela service between Washington, D.C. and New York, part of a broader effort to expand offerings on one of its most profitable rail corridors.

Acela Nonstop will include one northbound and one southbound train per day on weekdays only. The southbound train will leave New York’s Pennsylvania station at 6:35 a.m. and arrive at Washington, D.C.'s Union Station around 9:10 a.m. The northbound train will leave Union Station at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in New York around 7:05 p.m.

“This new service will offer an ideal solution for travelers who want to save time and travel between city center D.C. and New York,” said Richard Anderson, Amtrak’s president and chief executive.

Even so, those with dreams of a super-fast, bullet-train-type ride will need to adjust their expectations. Acela Nonstop will get you to your destination only about 15 minutes sooner than the regular Acela service.

Tickets for the new nonstop service are on sale. Fares for Acela Nonstop will be the same as for the regular Acela service.

Amtrak has continued to make improvements along the busy Northeast Corridor, where ridership keeps growing. In May, the company launched additional Saturday service. Amtrak has also worked to refresh train interiors, replacing old cloth-covered seats with new faux leather offerings that provide lumbar support.

[Amtrak adds additional Saturday service]

“There’s been a lot of innovation going on at Amtrak,” said Roger Harris, chief marketing and commercial officer for the passenger rail service.

Other changes on the horizon include new Acela trains, which are expected to make their debut in 2021. The trains are being built at Alstom’s facility in Hornell, N.Y.

Harris said that depending on how the new service is received, Amtrak may expand nonstop offerings in the future, including between New York and Boston, and possibly on weekends.