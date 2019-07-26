Call it a sticky situation.

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of candy overturned on Interstate 270 south near Germantown, Md., so drivers should expect major delays along the busy highway. Already, delays were up to three miles.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Route 118. The tractor-trailer driver had been trapped but was safely rescued and only suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.

ICYMI .....I-270 & Rt118, TT, cargo 40K lbs of candy, still in cleanup stages https://t.co/zGUuti32nn — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 26, 2019

Officials said hazmat crews are on the scene dealing with 80 gallons of diesel that has to be pumped from the crashed truck. Some lanes of I-270 south are blocked, and it’s not immediately known how long the lane closures will last.

An initial investigation found that the truck struck a police cruiser that was helping with another incident and then overturned. The officers were not injured.