Thousands of commuters in Northern Virginia are likely to see different routes to get around Thursday morning after OmniRide bus services said it will run on a “modified emergency service plan,” as it failed to reach an agreement with its union.

On its web site, OmniRide said it would run its buses, which serve the Prince William County and Manassas areas, on a modified plan because of a “work stoppage by the union representing our bus operators.” And because of shutdowns on Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines, OmniRide’s Express buses along the Interstate 95 corridor will run only to and from the Pentagon.

The company said fares are free on its buses that are not running on regular service routes today.

Officials with OmniRide said passengers on its Express routes should take a Metro Express bus to the Franconia-Springfield or Tysons Metro stops. Other alternatives are to use slug lines or take VRE during the work stoppage.

It’s not immediately clear how long the work stoppage will last.

According to WTOP, OmniRide’s buses drive more than 7,000 trips every day along I-95 and I-66.

The station also said the drivers had been working under a tentative agreement with management since June but that an extension of that contract was rejected by the union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.