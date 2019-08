Riders on Metro’s Blue, Silver and Orange lines should expect delays Thursday morning.

There’s a problem with a signal at the Rosslyn stop. The delays are to the National Airport and Vienna stops. It’s not clear how long they’ll last.

UPDATED: Orange/Blue Line Delay: Expect delays to National Airport & Vienna due to a signal problem at Rosslyn. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 1, 2019

On the Silver Line, trains are running between the Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston stations. Riders should use the Orange and Blue lines for their trips, Metro officials said.