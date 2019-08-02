

Riders in Prince William County and Manassas areas will face different routes Thursday on OmniRide buses because of a work stoppage by drivers. (Prince William County government/Prince William County government)

OmniRide said Friday that its shuttle bus service has resumed in some parts of Northern Virginia.

The company serves the Manassas area and other parts of Prince William County. Some of its bus routes have been affected this week by a dispute between OmniRide and the union that represents its drivers.

It has operated on a “modified emergency service plan” at times this week.

On Friday, OmniRide said on its website that its shuttle service from Haymarket, Montclair and South Route 1 has resumed. It had canceled some of those routes earlier in the morning.

But OmniRide officials said riders should continue to check its website for any changes in service.