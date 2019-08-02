For the second time in a week, officials said they recovered a rocket launcher at Baltimore-Washington Airport.

In a statement, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said its bomb squad was called around 5:20 a.m. Friday after a rocket launch tube — minus the explosives — was found in an American Airlines baggage area. The launch tube had been brought back on a military flight by a U.S. Air Force sergeant as a “souvenir of their service abroad,” state fire marshal officials said.



A rocket launcher was found in a military officer's bag at BWI Airport. It's the second time one's been found in a week at the airport. (Maryland Fire Marshal/Maryland Fire Marshal)

The fire marshal said “while the launch tube presents no immediate threat to anyone on the ground, there is a slight chance that it could contain pressurized gas,” and it was not allowed on the sergeant’s connecting flight, which was commercial.

The bomb squad took the launch tube “until it can be safely returned to the owner.”

It was the second time in a week that a rocket launcher has been seized at BWI.

On Monday, a man from Jacksonville, Tex., was found to have packed a launcher in his checked baggage at BWI. He told officials that he was an active-duty military officer who was coming home from Kuwait and that he wanted to keep it as a souvenir. It was not a live device.

[A man was caught traveling with a missile launcher in his luggage at BWI]

Military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags.

Fire marshal officials reminded those who want to bring home a souvenir from their tours of duty that there are “differing regulations for their connecting commercial flights versus their military flights.”