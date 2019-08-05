

Riders in Prince William County and Manassas areas will face different routes Thursday on OmniRide buses because of a work stoppage by drivers. (Prince William County government/Prince William County government)

Riders on the commuter bus OmniRide, which services the Manassas and Prince William County areas, should expect changes Monday to their normal routes.

The bus company said on its website that because of a work stoppage by its drivers, there would be changes to some of its trips that are in the Dale City, Dumfries, Woodbridge/Lake Ridge areas. It’s running on a “modified emergency service plan.”

OmniRide said on it site, “Our service plan continues to evolve, as a result of the dynamic situation.” Riders are advised to check the web site, as changes could be made, officials said.

The fares are free for any buses that are “not running regular routing on Monday," officials said, “in an effort to offset the inconvenience.”

OminRide officials also suggested that commuters use alternatives, including taking a Metro express bus to the Franconia-Springfield or Tysons Metro stops, VRE or using slug lines while the work stoppage is in place.