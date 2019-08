Three lanes along the Capital Beltway’s outer loop are blocked after an early-morning crash.

The crash happened between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike. At least one person was hurt.

OL I495 Between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating 1 w/ NLT injury, some Lanes Blocked https://t.co/gUoy0KisPx — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 5, 2019

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.