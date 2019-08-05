ALERT- Frederick/Montgomery County line - Crash closed BOTH directions of I-270 at the county line. Use MD 355 as alternate. #MDtraffic #mdotnews cg pic.twitter.com/tmnOIqZepe — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 5, 2019

Interstate 270 was closed in both directions near the Montgomery and Frederick county line Monday afternoon after a crash, authorities said.

About 1:25 p.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program tweeted that all lanes were closed after a crash near Route 109, which is Old Hundred Road. Southbound delays start after Route 80, or Exit 26, and stretch about three miles; northbound delays start after Route 121, or Exit 18, and stretch more than three miles.

The crash involved one vehicle, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.