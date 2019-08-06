

Riders of OmniRide buses in Prince William County and the Manassas area faced disruptions because of a work stoppage by drivers. (Prince William County government/Prince William County government)

The commuter bus service for Prince William County and the Manassas area said it would resume normal service Tuesday.

Riders of OmniRide bus service had experienced disruptions and route changes over the last week because of a work stoppage among the company’s drivers. They were negotiating a new contract with management.

[Changes to commuter bus routes on OmniRide's service due to work stoppage]

On OmniRide’s web site, officials said, “We thank our riders for their patience, understanding and continued patronage during the bus operator work stoppage.” It did not give details of any new contract deal.