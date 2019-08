Crazy sinkhole on East-West Highway (Maryland 410) after all the recent rain, CC @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/tXOHTgjjYu — Vanessa H. Larson (@vanessahlarson) August 8, 2019

East-West Highway was closed in Maryland on Thursday after a water-main break, officials said.

At around 3:45 p.m., Montgomery County officials tweeted that a broken water main had led to all lanes of East-West Highway, or Route 410, between Connecticut Avenue and Jones Mill Road being closed. Officials asked drivers to avoid the area.

Images on social media showed a geyser of water cascading over the roadway.

No other details were immediately available.