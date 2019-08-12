Updated at 6:10 a.m.

Lanes are reopening on the Beltway’s inner loop in Alexandria as a police investigation into an early-morning crash continues.

The investigation has now been confined to the right shoulder of the road.

Original post at 5:55 a.m.

Some lanes on the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Alexandria are blocked after an early-morning crash, although local lanes remain open.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer, and police are now investigating the incident.

Commuters should expect serious delays while the investigation continues. It is not clear how long this may be.