Updated at 6:10 a.m.
Lanes are reopening on the Beltway’s inner loop in Alexandria as a police investigation into an early-morning crash continues.
The investigation has now been confined to the right shoulder of the road.
Original post at 5:55 a.m.
Some lanes on the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Alexandria are blocked after an early-morning crash, although local lanes remain open.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer, and police are now investigating the incident.
Commuters should expect serious delays while the investigation continues. It is not clear how long this may be.