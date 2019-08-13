

Revel has secured a city permit to bring mopeds to the District as part of a new four-month pilot program in the city. The company plans to roll out its vehicles this weekend. (Bryce Johnson)

Good news for moped lovers.

Revel, which operates an electric moped service in the New York area, is rolling out its service in the District this weekend, the company announced Tuesday, joining a growing number of transportation companies that are changing the way residents and visitors get around in the nation’s capital.

The company is the first to secure a city permit to operate mopeds in Washington. It is allowed to deploy up to 400 of the vehicles. Eight other private companies provide scooter and bike services, totaling about 5,600 devices.

Revel currently operates about 1,000 e-mopeds throughout Brooklyn and Queens. It rents mopeds for $1 to start a ride, plus 25 cents per minute while riding and $0.10 per minute while parked. A discount is available for qualifying low-income residents.

Drivers must be 21 or older to ride and must pass a driving background check before they can rent the devices. The company charges a $19 one-time registration fee to verify the user’s driver’s license and driving record. About one out of every 12 applicants does not make it past the screening, the company said.

Once the enrollment is complete, the rental process is similar to renting a scooter or bike: Riders can use the Revel mobile app to find, reserve and unlock a moped — found parked throughout the city. Each Revel can carry up to two riders.

All Revels are registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles and are equipped with two helmets that riders are required to wear, per company rules and city law. The mopeds have a maximum speed of 30 mph, and drivers must follow all traffic and parking rules. They are not allowed on sidewalks.

Revel said its riders are covered up to $300,000 in third-party liability insurance.

Frank Reig, chief executive and co-founder of Revel, said his company is opening up a warehouse in the city’s Ward 4 and hiring about 30 residents to run its D.C. operations.

“Washingtonians will have a new way to quickly, easily, and conveniently get wherever they may need to go throughout the city,” Reig said in a statement.