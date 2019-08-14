

Streets will close near Gallery Place during Wednesday’s evening rush during a protest related to a halfway house that might be coming to Northeast Washington.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement that police advised the following streets would be closed as early as 4 p.m.: H Street NW between Sixth and Eighth streets; and Seventh Street NW between G and I streets.

Metro warned that the closures might result in delays for buses in the area, including the 70, 74, 79, 80, X2, X9 and P6 lines.

Community activist Ron Moten said protesters would shut down the street outside the office of District developer Douglas Jemal. Jemal backed out of a tentative agreement to lease a property on New York Avenue in Northeast Washington to a company that planned to open a halfway house for 300 men returning from prison.

In an interview, Moten said D.C. prisoners could be sent to other jurisdictions if Jemal doesn’t accept the halfway house, making it harder for them to rebuild ties to the community.

“You put people in a situation where they’re almost set up to fail,” he said. “Somebody needs to intervene. Something needs to happen. It’s really inhumane.”

A representative of Douglas Development, Jemal’s company, wasn’t immediately available for comment.