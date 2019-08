UPDATE, 6:40 P.M.:

The Red Line is no longer single-tracking, officials said.

ORIGINAL POST:

Metro Red Line riders should expect delays during the Wednesday evening commute following a medical emergency at Cleveland Park, officials said.

At around 6 p.m., Metro tweeted that trains are single-tracking between Van Ness and Dupont Circle stations, and commuters should expect delays in both directions.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.