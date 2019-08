A crash closed K Street at 16th Street NW early Thursday. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post/Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

K Street reopened in downtown D.C. after a crash resulted in streets being shut down briefly around 16th and K ahead of Thursday morning’s rush, authorities said.

At around 6:40 a.m., D.C. police said the 1500 and 1600 blocks of K Street NW were closed after an accident. The road was reopened by about 7 a.m.

Officials had advised commuters to seek alternate routes. No other information about the incident was immediately available.