A motorcycle procession honoring victims of the Sept. 11 attacks will cause traffic delays Friday afternoon, officials said.

America’s 9/11 Ride takes motorcyclists to the three sites where people died in the terrorist attacks 18 years ago, traveling from Shanksville, Pa., to the Pentagon and the World Trade Center.

The procession will enter the D.C. region early Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program. Commuters should expect delays on the following routes: US-15, VA-7, VA-267, I-66 and VA-110.