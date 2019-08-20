

Revel mopeds. (Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

The debut of shared mopeds in the nation’s capital this past weekend was marked by more than public enthusiasm. The first crash involving one of the devices also occurred over the weekend when a rider reportedly hit a pothole, sending the moped flying and landing on top of him.

The crash in Logan Circle on Sunday was the first involving one of the shared mopeds that went into service Friday as the latest entrants in the growing market of app-based, dockless vehicles available in the city.

The service, offered by the start-up Revel, received a warm welcome, registering thousands of riders over the weekend and becoming the talk of the town on social media as residents and visitors tested the black-and-blue, all-electric vehicles.

Then came Sunday’s pothole encounter, drawing attention to the safety of mopeds and the other dockless services that have grown exponentially in the past two years, including bicycles and electric scooters.

D.C. fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. The moped rider said he hit a pothole between 13th and P streets Northwest and fell off the vehicle, according to Fox 5, which first reported the story. According to the report, the moped landed partially on top of the man and sent him to the hospital with a broken collarbone.

Photos obtained by Fox 5 show the injured rider and the moped on the ground and D.C. fire officials preparing to assist him. Another photo shows X-rays of the unidentified man’s broken collarbone.

While there have been no other reported of incidents involving mopeds in the District, here and nationwide there have been growing cases of injuries resulting from the other devices, so many that there is a new category of injuries in emergency rooms. Broken noses, wrists and shoulders, along with facial lacerations and fractures have been reported in the past year, many of them related to scooter use. There have also been deaths.

Experts urge riders to use a helmet with all of the devices and to familiarize themselves with the vehicles before use. Studies suggest a good share of injuries occur on a first ride.

A Revel spokesman said in a statement that the company was aware of Sunday’s “unfortunate incident.”

“Safety is our number one priority. This is why we verify riders have a safe driving history as part of our registration process, why we require all riders to use the helmets we provide on each Revel, and why we offer free lessons,” the statement said.

According to Revel rules, drivers must be 21 or older and pass a driving background check before they can rent the devices. Revel charges a $19 one-time registration fee to verify a driver’s license and driving record.

All Revel mopeds are registered with the District Department of Motor Vehicles and are equipped with two helmets that riders are required to wear, per company rules and D.C. law. The mopeds have a maximum speed of 30 mph, and drivers must follow all traffic and parking rules. They are not allowed on sidewalks.

Revel is allowed to have up to 400 vehicles in the city as part of a four-month pilot program that started this month. Eight other companies are permitted to operate dockless services in the District and combined deploy as many as 5,600 shared scooters and bikes. Bird, Bolt, Lime, Lyft, Skip, Spin and Razor operate scooters only. Jump, which is owned by Uber, operates e-bikes and scooters.

