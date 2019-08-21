

(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Updated at 9:05 a.m.

Metro said normal service is back on the Red Line, but a new issue has cropped up on the Yellow and Green lines.

A problem with a switch at the L’Enfant Plaza station is causing delays to the National Airport and Branch Avenue stations.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

Yellow/Green Line Delay: Delays possible to National Airport and Branch Avenue due to a switch problem at L'Enfant Plaza. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 21, 2019

Original post at 8:30 a.m.

Riders on three Metro rail lines faced delays Wednesday morning.

On the Yellow and Green lines, there was a delay in both directions of the lines because of a broken down train at the Prince George’s Plaza station.

UPDATED: Yellow/Green Line Delay: Expect residual delays in both directions due to an earlier train malfunction at PG Plaza. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 21, 2019

Another broken down train caused delays earlier on the Red Line. It was stopped at the Tenleytown station.

UPDATED: Red Line Delay: Expect residual delays to Shady Grove due to an earlier train malfunction at Tenleytown. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 21, 2019

Riders weren’t too pleased.