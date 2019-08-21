Updated at 9:05 a.m.
Metro said normal service is back on the Red Line, but a new issue has cropped up on the Yellow and Green lines.
A problem with a switch at the L’Enfant Plaza station is causing delays to the National Airport and Branch Avenue stations.
It’s not clear how long the delays will last.
Original post at 8:30 a.m.
Riders on three Metro rail lines faced delays Wednesday morning.
On the Yellow and Green lines, there was a delay in both directions of the lines because of a broken down train at the Prince George’s Plaza station.
Another broken down train caused delays earlier on the Red Line. It was stopped at the Tenleytown station.
Riders weren’t too pleased.