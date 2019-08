A freight train carrying coal and rock derailed Wednesday afternoon in Springfield, prompting the closure of the 5600 block of Industrial Road in both directions, Fairfax County police said.

Authorities said the road was closed soon after the derailment occurred around 2:15 p.m., and should be reopened by 6 p.m.

The train was still upright after it went off the rails in the industrial area and there were no injuries. Officials said they do not know yet why the train derailed.