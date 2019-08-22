Updated at 8:49 a.m.

All lanes along the Beltway’s inner loop and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George’s County have reopened after an earlier crash, but some delays remain, officials said.

FINAL: Crash. I-95/495 SB (Inner Loop/Main Lanes) on WW Bridge. Prince George's County, MD. Incident contained left shoulder and all travel lanes reopened. Delays remain, beginning near MD-5. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 22, 2019

Original post at 8:30 a.m.

A crash along the Beltway’s inner loop at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George’s County is causing delays Thursday morning, as some lanes are blocked.

Delays start at MD-5 and it’s not clear how long they will last. The local lanes remain open, as do all lanes on the outer loop.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.