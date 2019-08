Updated at 6:40 a.m.

All lanes along Woodfield Road in Gaithersburg have now reopened.

Traffic UPDATE (Gaithersburg): Woodfield Rd (MD-124) is now OPEN between Airpark Rd and Rickenbacker Dr. Road was closed overnight due to wires down. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 23, 2019

Original post at 5:10 a.m.

Part of Woodfield Road in Gaithersburg is closed due to downed wires.

The road is closed between Airpark Road and Rickenbacker Drive.

Police said the road may be closed until 7 a.m. Friday.