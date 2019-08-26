That face! Those eyes!

The Transportation Security Administration well known for its social media savvy, served up something special for National Dog Day on Monday: It asked the public to vote on which of its passenger screening canines was cutest.

And the public responded. More than 100,000 votes were cast over a 24-hour period and the winner was … Alfie, who works with his handler Jason, at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

All together now … awww.

Alfie was one of four finalists for the title. Others included, Muk, from Austin — Bergstrom International Airport; Figor from Chicago Midway International Airport; and Donna from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The K9s were nominated by TSA handlers from airports around the country.

Now, a little more about Alfie from the folks at TSA:

“His favorite transportation asset to search is an aircraft and his favorite treat is baby carrots. As a working K-9, Alfie gets rewarded with a large squeaky tennis ball."

Passenger screening canines like Alfie have become a critical component in the agency’s efforts to keep the public safe. Dogs and handlers go through extensive training before they are deployed. All the canines take part in a 12-week course at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

TSA has more than 400 canine teams at work — mostly at airports across the country. They are used to inspect cargo, aircraft, parked cars, abandoned bags and other stationary objects found in and around airports.