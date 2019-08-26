By Lori Aratani
Reporter focusing on transportation issues, including airports, airlines, and the nation's railroad and subway systems

That face! Those eyes!

The Transportation Security Administration well known for its social media savvy, served up something special for National Dog Day on Monday: It asked the public to vote on which of its passenger screening canines was cutest.

And the public responded. More than 100,000 votes were cast over a 24-hour period and the winner was … Alfie, who works with his handler Jason, at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

All together now … awww.

Alfie was one of four finalists for the title. Others included, Muk, from Austin — Bergstrom International Airport; Figor from Chicago Midway International Airport; and Donna from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The K9s were nominated by TSA handlers from airports around the country.

Now, a little more about Alfie from the folks at TSA:

“His favorite transportation asset to search is an aircraft and his favorite treat is baby carrots. As a working K-9, Alfie gets rewarded with a large squeaky tennis ball."

Passenger screening canines like Alfie have become a critical component in the agency’s efforts to keep the public safe. Dogs and handlers go through extensive training before they are deployed. All the canines take part in a 12-week course at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

TSA has more than 400 canine teams at work — mostly at airports across the country. They are used to inspect cargo, aircraft, parked cars, abandoned bags and other stationary objects found in and around airports.