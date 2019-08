Waxpool Road in Loudoun County is closed because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Waxpool Road near Ashburn Village Boulevard is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Use caution when driving in the area and follow all law enforcement direction. pic.twitter.com/dCyUY3eadZ — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) August 27, 2019

The road is shut down in each direction between Ashburn Village Boulevard and Regency Drive. It’s not clear how long it will be closed, as crews are on the scene.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. when a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Waxpool Road. The driver involved stayed at the scene, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff.