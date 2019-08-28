

People wait inside the Munich Airport in Germany, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. The airport closed some of its terminals because a man accidentally entered the "clean area" through an emergency exit door. .(Matthias Schrader)

A man returning from vacation in Thailand inadvertently wandered through the wrong door at Munich Airport on Tuesday, triggering a massive security alert and forcing the partial shutdown the airport for several hours and the cancellation of nearly 200 flights.

Authorities said the man had briefly left a passenger area to use the bathroom and became confused when he returned and all the other passengers were gone, the publication El País reported.

The man then attempted to find his connecting flight back to Madrid. He allegedly pushed a button that opened emergency doors that led to a restricted area reserved for passengers who’d already been cleared by security, the Bavarian news outlet, BR24 and the local newspaper Merkur reported. The man’s action triggered an alert that forced the partial evacuation of two of the airport’s terminals.

As many as 5,000 passengers were affected by the shutdown that lasted four hours. Munich Airport is one of Germany’s busiest aviation hubs — and is especially crowded during the peak summer travel season.

Police did not identify the man by name, but said he was from Spain and in his 20s. He was detained and questioned by police who said he was “horrified” by his mistake. However, police said he is unlikely to face consequences since the incident was a mistake, the Associated Press reported.