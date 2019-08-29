Updated at 7:07 a.m.
Metro trains on the Red Line are no longer sharing a track. A Metro tweet said to expect “residual delays.”
Original post at 6:30 a.m.
Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Thursday morning with Glenmont-bound trains, which are sharing a track between the NoMa-Gallaudet and Rhode Island Avenue stations.
There’s a problem with a track at the NoMa-Gallaudet stop. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.
Metro said on Twitter that the delays are with trains going in the direction of Glenmont station.