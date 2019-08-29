

Updated at 7:07 a.m.

Metro trains on the Red Line are no longer sharing a track. A Metro tweet said to expect “residual delays.”

UPDATED: Red Line Delay: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions due to an earlier track problem at NoMa-Gallaudet. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 29, 2019

Original post at 6:30 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Thursday morning with Glenmont-bound trains, which are sharing a track between the NoMa-Gallaudet and Rhode Island Avenue stations.

There’s a problem with a track at the NoMa-Gallaudet stop. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.

Metro said on Twitter that the delays are with trains going in the direction of Glenmont station.