

A Pennsylvania man was caught with this handgun at a checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy of TSA)

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on state weapons charges after he was caught with a loaded gun at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport on Wednesday.

It was the 22nd gun confiscated at an airport checkpoint by Transportation Security Administration officers this year. That’s equal to the number of guns caught in all of 2018.

The gun was found in the man’s carry-on bag; the weapon had eight bullets, including one in the chamber. The man told officers that he forget that he was carrying it.

The number guns found by TSA officers declined slightly in 2018 to 22 compared to 2017 when 26 guns were found.

Despite efforts to remind people they cannot transport guns in carry-on baggage, the number of travelers who do so has continued to grow.

Last year, TSA officers caught an average of 11.6 firearms per day at airport checkpoints across the country — a 7 percent increase over the previous year. Eight-six percent of those guns were loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber.

Passengers can travel with firearms, but they must be properly packed in checked baggage and declared with their airline.