

Northbound lanes of I-95 were closed Friday afternoon after a crash near the interchange leading to BWI airport.

A tractor trailer fire has caused big backups on Interstate 95 north in Maryland and the highway was shut down for roughly an hour near the exit for Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Just before 1 p.m., state highway officials said the interstate had reopened but delays remained.

Update: All lanes now open at I-95 N past I-195. sf #mdtraffic #mdotnews — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 30, 2019

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Fire. I-95 NB at I-195. Baltimore County, MD. All NB remains blocked. All NB traffic is being diverted onto I-195 EB. Delays start before MD-175 (Exit 41/Waterloo Road), approximately 6.5 miles. Expect heavy delays on alternate routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 30, 2019

Transportation officials said the backups were nearly seven miles.

The incident happened near the Interstate 195 interchange, which leads to the airport. It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and officials warned that there are “heavy delays on alternate routes.”

The crash happened as thousands of travelers are expected to hit the area’s roadways over the holiday weekend.